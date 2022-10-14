Silver Fox Supremacy! These Jamie Lee Curtis and Johnny Knoxville Doppelgänger Memes are Pure Gold
Because the pop culture gods every so often bless us, two of our silver-haired unproblematic faves — aka Jamie Lee Curtis and Johnny Knoxville — have once again been thrust into the mainstream limelight. Don't get us wrong, the Halloween and Jackass stars both solidified themselves as pop culture icons decades ago — one for the art of acting, the other for the art of injuring himself on camera. (Is it okay if we also deem them as sex icons? We know you're thinking it too.)
But with the Oct. 14 release of David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends — which will supposedly wrap up the horror franchise — and the Sept. 20 release of Hulu's refreshing new comedy series Reboot, Jamie and Johnny are currently the talk of the town.
Given this, we'd like to revisit a meme that fills us with utter joy. The subject? Oh, just that Johnny Knoxville and Jamie Lee Curtis are slowly morphing into the same person (Animorphs style). The resemblance is uncanny.
This is a popular (and correct) belief, folks. Even comedian Rachel Wolfson — who starred alongside Johnny in Jeff Tremaine's Jackass Forever — thinks so. In a February 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show guest-hosted by Jay Leno, Rachel explained that Johnny debuted his au naturale hair in the middle of filming Jackass Forever. This was after production was shut down because of COVID-19. Hilariously, she called him "Silver Foxville."
"I think me and the internet both agree that he has a strong resemblance to Jamie Lee Curtis," she said. "I thought I was on the set of Halloween." If we had been on the set of Jackass Forever, we would have kept our eyes peeled for Michael Myers.
Here are the best Jamie Lee Curtis and Johnny Knoxville doppelgänger memes the internet has to offer.
'Freaky Friday' (2022)
This is the tweet that broke us. It's so true! The "mom, you're ruining my life," skater girl vibe is as clear as crystal.
The thirst for Johnny Lee Knoxville is stronger than ever.
Oh how we love a punny tweet. We'd get freaky with Jamie Lee Curtis-era Johnny Knoxville any day — wait, what? We're not blushing, you're blushing.
Kevin Bacon has been introduced to the joke. How do we feel?
This is a new take. We can totally see that the beloved Footloose star also sports slightly spiky hair and a strong, square chin. However, thinking of Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Bacon conceiving Johnny Knoxville incites some weird feelings ...
'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Tatianna has entered the chat.
A completely random (and deliciously shady) reality TV celeb has arrived to put in her two cents. Miss Tati, we, too, are losing it.
New conspiracy theory just dropped.
We're not saying that Jamie Lee Curtis and Johnny Knoxville are the same person ... but we're not not saying that. Someone do the fact-checking; have these two been spotted at the same event at the same time?