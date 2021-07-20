You'll Never Guess What Halsey Named Their Newborn Baby Boy

Pop star Halsey began their songwriting journey at only 17 years old, and nearly a decade later, they've developed an extensive resume. Along with becoming a Grammy-nominated and Billboard Award-winning artist, the singer recently hit another milestone.

On Monday, July 19, reports revealed that Halsey and their partner, Alev Aydin, have now become a family of three after Halsey gave birth to their newborn baby. Here’s what we know about their bundle of joy so far.