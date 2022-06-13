7 Funny and Relatable Happy Monday Work Memes to Get You Through the Work Day
Another Monday, another day of wishing we could all experience weekend bliss! We can all agree that there’s something about Monday that just grinds our gears.
So, it’s no surprise that many social media users share their Monday blues online. With a hilarious collection of memes, tweets, and reactions to returning to the office, social media’s comments are always undefeated. So, if you’re ready laugh to try to get through your Monday as best as you can, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the funniest Happy Monday tweets to enjoy.
1. We are all tired Garfield.
Baby, there's nothing worse than having to return to work with zero energy. However, there's no way to earn a check without showing up. So, of course, this Garfield meme speaks to our disdain for Mondays. The famous cartoon character can be seen with an angry face while holding a mug of coffee. Hopefully, your mood is a bit more chipper.
2. It's a George Michael Monday.
Sad George Michael from Arrested Development pretty much sums up all of our feelings about Mondays. Maybe we'll get used to it over time?
3. This Will Smith smacking Chris Rock meme is too relatable.
The slap heard across the world will forever live rent-free in our heads. And since Mondays can feel like the ultimate slap in the face, this meme is right on the money. If only weekends were just a bit longer.
4. Mondays are like this little kid.
LOL! They say kids do the darnedest things and this meme is no exception to the rule. This little tot has done a great job of spilling gallons of paint on the floors — all to leave his parents to clean it up. Why do Mondays give the same energy?
5. Mondays are way too busy.
Why does it seem like Mondays are the busiest day of the week? You come back to hundreds of emails, endless meetings, and it always seems like having at least five minutes to yourself is a no-go. Life is truly unfair sometimes.
6.The sad cat meme says it all.
Most of us agree that the weekend slowly slipping away automatically puts us in a mood. Days of rest and relaxation are now replaced with busy work days. So, it makes perfect sense that this cat has such a sad face.
7. A slumped dog on a couch ... same.
Not only are Mondays the first day of the week, but the days also tend to drag. In other words, Mondays are ghetto. And this dog's is a whole mood.