Rising Star Harris Dickinson Is Taken, and He Has Been for Several Years Now The actor has been dating musician Rose Gray since they were teenagers. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 23 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET

Few actors have had a better last few years than Harris Dickinson. Thanks to work in widely acclaimed films like The Iron Claw and Triangle of Sadness, the actor has become a heartthrob among a certain class of cinephile. His latest movie, Babygirl, co-stars Nicole Kidman, and the two of them engage in a relationship that features a vast age gap.

Following his recent spate of on-camera success, many are naturally wondering whether Harris is currently in any sort of relationship. Here's what we know about whether Harris Dickinson is dating anyone.

Is Harris Dickinson dating anyone?

Harris has been dating musician Rose Gray for several years. It's not clear when they first started dating, but in some interviews, they've suggested that they've been together since they were teenagers. They don't discuss their relationship publicly all that often, but the two pop up occasionally on one another's Instagram accounts. In 2022, he suggested that the two of them live together along with their cat Misty Blue, a British shorthair.

The two have also collaborated professionally on more than one occasion, with Harris stepping in to direct several of Rose's music videos, including "Blue" and "Afraid of Nothing." In an interview, Harris suggested that the couple's close relationship helps them to communicate with one another creatively, even as he acknowledged that it can be tricky to work with someone who knows you so intimately.

"It’s also testing for a relationship because you’ve got to open yourself up to a different kind of dynamic. But it definitely helps with the closeness because you can get to things quicker without that sense of carefulness and trepidation around being offensive,” he said during an interview with Hunger. “We’re so close that we can just be very direct. And I think she was the same with me, where if I had a crap idea, she’d say, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’”

Harris almost pursued a very different dream.

Given that Harris has never really been on the market and famous at the same time, it's worth considering that he almost took a different life path in which he was never famous at all. Before he started acting, his plan was to join the Royal Marines. When he was 17, he decided to pursue acting instead and took jobs at Hollister and other places in between auditions.

“I remember, I’d be in the basement folding clothes and I’d get a call from an unknown number,” he told The Guardian. “And an unknown number always meant it was my agent. So every time, I thought: ‘This is it! I’m out of here!’ And I’d rush upstairs and listen to the voicemail and they’d be like, ‘Yeah, you didn’t get it.’”