Is the 'The King's Man' a Prequel? New Trailer Reveals Origin of the 'Kingsman' Universe

The slickest, British-est spy movie franchise is getting a new installment. The King's Man, the newest film in the Kingsman series, just released a new trailer, and it looks every bit as enthralling and stylish as its predecessors. But there are some notable differences.

There is a distinct lack of Taron Egerton in the trailer, the charming actor who played Eggy in the first two films. Also missing seems to be Colin Firth, who played Harry Hart, Eggy's mentor and trainer.

With that said, The King's Man seems to be introducing a whole new cast of incredible actors, including Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson, and Djimon Hounsou, along with relative newcomer Harris Dickinson in a main role. But we still have some lingering questions about what we're seeing in the new trailer for The King's Man.

Is The King's Man a prequel? The short answer is yes. The King's Man looks like it will be taking place during World War I, basically 100 years before the other Kingsman films were set. This prequel film will expand the world of the Kingsman franchise to a totally new era.

From the trailer, it seems like Ralph Fiennes' character is one of the earliest members of the Kingsman organization. In fact, in the trailer, he takes Harris Dickinson's character to go get a specially-tailored suit, just as Harry Hart does with Eggy in the first film. This, of course, begs the question...

Is Taron Egerton in The King's Man? From the looks of the trailer, the answer is no. Obviously, it remains to be seen whether there will be a surprise time jump and a cameo or two from the original cast, but mostly it looks like director Matthew Vaughn has largely moved on and chosen to go in a different direction with the prequel. It would be pretty weird if Eggy suddenly showed up 100 years earlier during World War 1.

Source: Twentieth Century Fox

And honestly? I'm kind of excited about it. The first two Kingsman films were raucous and fun, and it will be exciting to see that world transported to the past. I bet they'll play with the technology of the time in some wickedly creative ways. Not to mention, because it's set in such an iconic time period, the Kingsman organization will be going up against a truly formidable villain.

Rasputin is the villain in The King's Man. The trailer makes it clear that the Kingsman spies will go head-to-head with notoriously evil figure Rasputin in The King's Man. Rasputin, of course, is a real historical figure whose healing abilities and connection to the occult landed him a close connection with the royal Russian family in the early 1900s.

In The King's Man trailer, Rasputin is bearded, spooky, and seems to be poisoning people left and right. The real-life Rasputin was known for being extremely hard to kill, so I imagine the movie will play with that idea. I think it's going to be awesome.

The trailer is definitely in the same style as the other two films, but Matthew Vaughn has already promised that it will be a very different kind of Kingsman movie. Personally, I think audiences are ready for it. The trailer has sold me!