Jack Wagner's Younger Son, Harrison Wagner, Was Found Dead

Our hearts go out to Jack Wagner and his family.

The General Hospital and Melrose Place alum lost his younger son, Harrison Wagner, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina, welcomed two sons, Peter and Harrison, during their 12 and a half year marriage. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, who was adopted after she was born in 1998. What happened to Harrison? What's the cause of death?