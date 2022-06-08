Jack Wagner's Younger Son, Harrison Wagner, Was Found Dead
Our hearts go out to Jack Wagner and his family.
The General Hospital and Melrose Place alum lost his younger son, Harrison Wagner, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina, welcomed two sons, Peter and Harrison, during their 12 and a half year marriage. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, who was adopted after she was born in 1998. What happened to Harrison? What's the cause of death?
Harrison Wagner, Jack Wagner's younger son, was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot. What was Harrison's cause of death?
Harrison lost his life at age 27. His body was found in a North Hollywood parking lot at 5:14 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, per The Sun. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has requested an additional investigation, a statement cited by Us Weekly reveals. Harrison's cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Harrison lived with substance addiction. He frequently posted inspirational quotes encouraging his Instagram followers to look at the bright side of life.
"Just smile honestly ... Forget the bulls--t and just shine them pearls, it's not that hated, even if you are having an unhealthy day. That's always that time to change it around. ... It's all psychological," Harrison captioned a selfie posted on Feb. 5, 2016.
He addressed the challenges of living with an addiction in a post shared on Sept. 10, 2021, asking his followers to remember that we only get one shot at life.
"Nothing like a bit of freedom in life. Love, laugh, and cherish every moment you have and you can turn your day around whenever you want. It’s all mental, all in the head. Keep your head up and have the time of your life," he wrote. "I mean s--t, at the end of the day, we only get one. Enjoy and cherish every aspect about the good and the bad. It’s all a part of it, life."
News about Harrison Wagner going missing started making the rounds in July 2016.
Harrison went missing for several days in the summer of 2016, Daily Mail reports. Harrison was experiencing a relapse at the time, it is believed.
Our hearts go out to Harrison's family and loved ones at this time.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.