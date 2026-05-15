'Fear Factor' Came Disturbingly Close to Tragedy More Than Once: Has Anyone Ever Died? From allergic reactions to stunts gone wrong, there have been a lot of close calls on 'Fear Factor' over the years. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 15 2026, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Reality TV in the early 2000s operated on a completely different level. One minute you were watching American Idol. The next, NBC was asking someone to hang from a moving helicopter for grocery money and a dream. And people loved it. Fear Factor turned disgusting, terrifying, and genuinely dangerous stunts into one of the biggest reality shows on television. It was a terrifying trainwreck you couldn’t look away from. Watching contestants crawl through snakes, drink liquified animal parts, or cling to moving trucks became weirdly normal.

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While watching people torture themselves on national television, one question naturally crossed the minds of many viewers: Has anyone ever died on Fear Factor? While there have been a lot of scary close calls, the answer to this question might surprise you.

Source: FOX

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Has anyone ever died on 'Fear Factor'? Surprisingly, the answer is no.

For the handful of people who never watched it, Fear Factor took ordinary contestants and pushed them through challenges specifically designed around fear, disgust, and pure chaos. Hosted by Joe Rogan from 2001 to 2006, the NBC series originally promised contestants $50,000 if they could survive a string of increasingly unhinged stunts. And “unhinged” really is the only word for some of them.

Contestants got buried with rats. Suspended from buildings. Forced to eat blended animal organs that looked like something scooped out of a horror movie prop bucket. There were bulls, insects, explosions, speeding vehicles, and enough questionable liquids to permanently ruin soup for some viewers. Looking back now, the craziest part might be that this aired on regular network television during prime time.

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At the time, though, Fear Factor became massively popular because reality TV was still in its experimental era. Shows kept trying to outdo each other, and audiences were weirdly fascinated watching ordinary people decide that, yes, $50,000 was absolutely worth drinking donkey semen on camera.

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There were several dangerous moments where contestants came close to death.

Even though nobody died on the American version of Fear Factor, there were multiple incidents where contestants ended up genuinely injured — or frighteningly close to it. One of the most infamous examples involved contestant Nancy Ljubenko during a 2002 challenge centered around giant dead cod fish from Season 3, Episode 4. Contestants had to dig through fish carcasses to retrieve numbered chips before eating whichever disgusting fish body part matched the number they found.

Nancy suddenly realized something was seriously wrong after sticking her arm inside one of the fish. “My hand’s on fire,” she said during the stunt. Medics discovered she had a severe fish allergy she didn’t even know existed. She was treated immediately and removed from the competition before things became even more dangerous. Surprisingly, however, that wasn’t the show’s most terrifying close call.

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According to Grunge, a contestant on Fear Factor South Africa suffered a concussion and reportedly lost large amounts of hair after being dragged across sand dunes behind a moving vehicle during a stunt. She spent a week recovering in the hospital afterward.

they have to be covered in THOUSANDS OF BEES!? 🐝🤯😭 pure nightmare fuel #FearFactor pic.twitter.com/6t63xUUZZz — Fear Factor (@FearFactor) May 15, 2026

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One tragedy happened outside the show.

While the American version never had a death, there was still one heartbreaking incident tied to the larger Fear Factor phenomenon.

In 2005, Thai pop singer Vaikoon Boonthanom died after participating in a stunt event inspired by Fear Factor at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center. According to iOL, the 22-year-old suffered fatal brain injuries after being struck in the head by a barrel during the event. The accident was not connected to NBC’s official series. It, however, often comes up during conversation because it took place at a Fear Factor-inspired event.