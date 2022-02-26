Meet Havana Rose Liu, the Multi-Hyphenate Talent Now Starring in ‘No Exit’

February is “such a month” for Havana Rose Liu, as she says in her Instagram bio. She’s a star of two movies that came out within weeks of each other this month: the romantic drama The Sky Is Everywhere and the thriller No Exit.

And with that kind of exposure, fans are of course wondering who Havana is dating. But if Havana is dating anyone, though, she’s keeping her boo under the radar. Even the relationship-tracking website WhosDatedWho.com has no romantic history logged for the actress.