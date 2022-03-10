‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Speaks About How Her Parents Influenced Her Own Parenting Style

Upon returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow recently reflected on how her parents affected her parenting approach.

The Bravo star and her husband of 22 years, Terry Dubrow, share four children – Maxamillia, Katarina, Colette, and Nicholas. Since she's been a longtime RHOC cast member, viewers likely watched Heather’s children grow up over the years. The Stark Raving Mad star recently received praise for publicly supporting her daughters Katarina and Maxamillia after they came out as lesbian and bisexual, respectively.