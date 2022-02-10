'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow's Daughter, Kat, Comes Out as a Lesbian

Now, Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, are sharing their lives as the parents of four young adults, Maximillia "Max," Nicolas "Nicky," Katerina "Kat,"and Colette.

Heather's eldest daughter made headlines in 2020 when she came out as bisexual via an Instagram post and, now, her middle daughter, Kat, is publicly sharing her truth as well. The teen came out as a lesbian in February of 2022.