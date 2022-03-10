Heather Dubrow Was a Sorority Girl — Which Group Did She Join at Syracuse University?

On another occasion, Heather also shared a few details about her college diet. While promoting her and her husband, Terry's, cookbook, The Dubrow Diet, Heather told Live With Kelly and Ryan that she and her fellow sorority members were no strangers to culinary experiments.

"I don't know about you but in my sorority, we used to do baked apples and diet soda and Splenda in the microwave," she said. "That was bad! But we did a healthier version of it for you."