Heidi Montag's Net Worth Has Fans Curious After Her Years on Reality TV

When the January 2025 California wildfires claimed the home of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, the couple shared their loss on social media. Spencer also urged followers to continue to watch their videos on TikTok in the hopes that the viewership numbers would bring in added revenue. After that, fans began to wonder about the couple's financial details, including Heidi Montag's net worth after The Hills.

Spencer has said more than once on TikTok that he and Heidi are not of the same caliber as some of the A-list celebrities whose homes were also lost in the fires. He also said that everything he and Heidi own, including the home they lost and everything in it, was thanks to years of the both of them hustling and continuing to work. So, what is Heidi's net worth and how does it stack up against her husband's? Read on to find out!

What is Heidi Montag's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Heidi's net worth is $2 million. Spencer's also sits at a reported $2 million, so it's unclear if this number is their combined net worth or if they are each calculated to be worth the same amount. Either way, though, Heidi and Spencer have both been in the public eye for years, and ever since their days on The Hills, they have continued to make content, whether it has been on television or social media, or through music.

Heidi Montag Reality TV Star, Singer Net worth: $2 million Heidi Montag is a reality TV star, known for The Hills and its spinoff The Hills: New Beginnings. She is also a singer, and she released her first full studio album in 2010. She is married to fellow Hills alum Spencer Pratt, and they have two children together. Birthdate: Sept. 15, 1986 Birth place: Crested Butte, Colo. Marriages: Spencer Pratt (m. 2008) Children: Gunner, Ryker

Although Heidi did get paid for her years as a main cast member on The Hills, she and Spencer do not receive residual checks. At least, according to Spencer anyway. He shared in one of many candid TikToks about his and Heidi's life that MTV does not send him or Heidi checks for reruns of The Hills that air on the cable network.

"Do not give that show a single dollar, or that narrator a single brain cell listening to her voice," he said in a TikTok following losing his and Heidi's home in the California wildfires. "No, there's no residuals… Do not waste your energy watching The Hills thinking that helps our lives."

Since The Hills ended in 2010, Spencer and Heidi have consistently made money from social media. They appeared in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2009, and Celebrity Big Brother Season 11 in the UK. They were also in Marriage Boot Camp and a then second season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Later, Heidi and Spencer joined The Hills: New Beginnings for its two-season run. But outside of reality TV, Heidi has chased a music career that has flourished on and off over the years. This includes her album Superficial topping the iTunes charts in early January 2025.

Heidi has been making music for years.