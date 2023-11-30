Home > News > Politics Unveiling the Legacy of Henry Kissinger's Net Worth and Controversial Journey Henry Kissinger passed away at 100 years old. The controversial political figure amassed a major net worth over his impressive career. By Jamie Lerner Nov. 30 2023, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It’s impressive when anyone lives to 100 years old, but especially when it’s someone who escaped the antisemitism of Nazi Germany. Henry Kissinger and his family fled Germany in 1938, around the time of Kristallnacht, when it became life-threatening for Jews to live in Germany. He then became one of the most influential politicians in American history.

Throughout his storied career, he worked as the U.S. National Security Advisor and the Secretary of State, and he served in the U.S. military during WWII, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. Henry passed away on Nov. 29, 2023, with a Bronze Star and a controversial legacy. But what was his net worth?

Henry Kissinger had an estimated net worth of $50 million when he passed away.

Throughout his life, Henry did whatever he could to lift his career and his family’s legacy. This included several complex foreign policy decisions that led to the deaths of millions of people. His work alongside Presidents Nixon and Ford placed him in the metaphorical Republican Hall of Fame.

But he did a lot of impressive things to get there. Essentially beginning as a refugee from Nazi Germany, Henry assimilated into American culture through his Army service and education. He received his B.A. from Harvard in 1950 and later received his Masters and Ph.D. in Philosophy in 1951 and 1954, respectively.

Henry Kissinger American politician, diplomat, political scientist, and geopolitical consultant Net worth: $50 Million Henry Kissinger was an American security advisor and Secretary of State whose policies affected world politics for generations to come. Birth name: Heinz Alfred Kissinger Birthdate: May 27, 1923 Birthplace: Fürth, Bavaria, Germany Mother: Paula Kissinger (née Stern) Father: Louis Kissinger Education: B.A. summa cum laude in political science from Harvard (1950), M.A. from Harvard (1951), Doctor of Philosophy from Harvard (1954) Spouse: Anneliese "Ann" Fleischer (m. 1949, d. 1964), Nancy Maginnes (m. 1974) Children: Elizabeth Kissinger (b. 1959), David Kissinger (b. 1961) Died: Nov. 29, 2023 Place of Death: Kent, Conn., U.S.A.

While Henry initially despised Nixon, when he saw that Nixon was gaining traction in the election, he contacted Nixon’s team to offer support, hoping to impact foreign policy. They were described as “unusually close.” Henry’s position in Nixon’s Cabinet led to relations with China, Vietnam, the Koreas, and of course, Israel.

Henry also had a hand in the Bangladesh Liberation War, relations with the Soviet Union, the Persian Gulf, the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus, the 1973 Chilean coup d’état, the Argentinian “Dirty War,” Brazil’s nuclear weapons program, the Rhodesian Bush War, the Portuguese Empire, the Indonesian occupation of East Timor, relations with Cuba, the Western Sahara conflict, and relations with Zaire.

Despite all of Henry’s work in politics, he amassed most of his fortune from speaking engagements, book deals, consulting work, television appearances, and real estate. In 1979, a New York Times article estimated he was receiving $400,000 to $600,000 per year for this work, which was equivalent to about $1.4 to $2.1 million today.

Henry was paid $15-20,000 for a single speaking engagement in the 1970s and 80s. He earned $5 million in advances and royalties for his book, The White House Years, and $1 million as a special consultant on world affairs for NBC.