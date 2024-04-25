Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships 'Shōgun' Star Hiroyuki Sanada Was Married, but Keeps His Personal Life Private It's possible to have a career on screen and make millions of dollars and keep your private life private — just ask Hiroyuki Sanada. By Brandon Charles Apr. 25 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Not many actors get their "big break" at the age of 63. Very few actors are bigger than they’ve ever been in America due to a television show in a foreign language. In fact, we can’t think of any actor with a trajectory like Hiroyuki Sanada.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Hiroyuki is one of the leads and producers in the critically acclaimed FX series Shōgun. Playing the role of Yoshii Toranaga, Hiroyuki is a scene stealer with nearly six decades of experience on the silver screen and television. It has some fans wondering if he’s married.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Hiroyuki was married to a fellow Japanese actor from 1990 to 1997.

Hiroyuki and Satomi Tezuka were married from 1990 to 1997 and they had two children together. Proud mom Satomi regularly shares photos of herself and her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Other than the occasional photo from his ex's Instagram page, that’s about all you’ll see regarding Hiroyuki’s personal life. An actor since the age of 5 (his first role was in Rokyoku komori-uta in 1965, we told you he has nearly six decades of experience), the actor has done a fine job separating his personal and professional lives. Unlike his ex-wife’s Instagram photos, the only images Hiroyuki shares on social media are promotional images from his upcoming and current projects.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Working in cinema for nearly 60 years has made Hiroyuki some good money.

While lots of Shōgun viewers are getting their first exposure to Hiroyuki via FX, the actor has been kicking a-- and taking names on American screens for over 20 years. He recently appeared in 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4, 2022’s Bullet Train, 2021’s Mortal Kombat, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, 2013’s The Wolverine, 2008’s Speed Racer, 2007’s Rush Hour 3, and 2003’s The Last Samurai.

In addition to co-starring in major motion pictures with folks like Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, and every Marvel superhero, you also might have heard him in 2015’s Minions. Hiroyuki has also had a role in some of the biggest TV franchises in recent history: Lost and Westworld. That only covers some of Hiroyuki’s American work. The actor has nearly 100 other credits in Japanese film and television.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hiroyuki is rumored to be worth $10 million. It wouldn’t be surprising if most of those millions have been earned in the last 10 years.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Hiroyuki's show is getting 'Game of Thrones' comparisons and even more love than that HBO series.

The Ringer praised the final episode of Shōgun’s first season. "'A Dream of a Dream,' which premiered on Hulu on Tuesday, caps a season that featured masterful storytelling, excellent acting performances, and one of the most immersive worlds depicted on television in recent memory. 'A Dream of a Dream' is a beautiful, understated conclusion that prioritizes character over spectacle, coalescing the entire journey across the season as Toranaga finally ascends to power."