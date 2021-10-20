Wait, Candy Corn Used to Be Called ”Chicken Feed"? The Candy's History, Explained

Candy corn was said to have been invented in the 1880s by a Wunderlee Candy Company employee named George Renninger, as National Geographic reports. In 1898, the Goelitz Candy Company (now known as the Jelly Belly Candy Company ) started producing the tiny treat, and it was a big success. As written on the company site , "[Candy corn] was so successful it carried the company through two world wars and the Depression."

Goelitz Candy Company would eventually rebrand to the Jelly Belly Candy Company after it introduced its iconic jelly bean. However, for 75 years, candy corn was its main product.

But at the time, Goelitz Candy Company wasn't calling it candy corn. It also didn’t become associated with Halloween until the mid-20th century.