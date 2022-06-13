'Hollow Knight: Silksong' Will Be Available Within the Next 12 Months — Details
It's been almost five years since Hollow Knight was released, and the indie sidescrolling platform title wowed players with its challenging levels, expansive map, and wonderous score. In 2019, Silksong, a DLC, was announced for the title — but after lots of time without any details about the new content coming to the title, the developers have since turned Hollow Knight: Silksong into a title of its own.
Now the sequel is coming to platforms sooner than you'd think. The developers have been teasing details about the upcoming title for years, but thanks to the June Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, we finally have a look at the game's content. Here's what we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong, including details on its release date, platforms, and the new playable character.
What is the release date for 'Hollow Knight: Silksong'? Will it be available on Game Pass?
At this time, there's no confirmed release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong — but the developer has promised it should hit consoles within the next 12 months. While that doesn't necessarily mean we'll see it before the end of 2022, it does mean that there are likely more concrete details coming our way very soon.
Despite the lack of a release date, at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, Microsoft confirmed that the game will be available on Game Pass the same day it's released.
Will 'Hollow Knight: Silksong' be available for PS4 or PS5? What other platforms will it be on?
While the original indie sidescroller is available for most common gaming platforms, it seems that its sequel will not be available for the PlayStation, at least upon launch.
At the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, it was confirmed that Silksong will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC within the next 12 months, but at this time there is no news about if or when it will receive a PlayStation release. It likely will not be available for the PS4 or PS5 at launch.
Who is Hornet, the main playable character in 'Silksong'?
Those who played through the original Hollow Knight title will remember Hornet as one of the first difficult bosses in the game. She is the princess-protector of Hallownest’s ruins and the daughter of the Pale King and Herrah the Beast, who is the queen of Deepnest.
There are two different instances in the first game where the player has to compete against Hornet, and only once she's been defeated in both of her forms will her journal entry be unlocked.
But the further into the game you venture, the more important and influential she becomes to the overall plot.
In Silksong, players will tackle the title as Hunter instead of The Knight, taking them on an entirely new journey with new areas, new foes, and mysterious circumstances surrounding her new adventure.
At the start of the title, Hornet is kidnapped and taken far away from the setting of the original Hollow Knight title. In this new location, she'll have to find similar and unfamiliar enemies while dodging lava-filled dungeons and treacherous landscapes.
Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released within the next 12 months for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.