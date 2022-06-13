'Hollow Knight: Silksong' Will Be Available Within the Next 12 Months — Details

While the original indie sidescroller is available for most common gaming platforms, it seems that its sequel will not be available for the PlayStation, at least upon launch.

At the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, it was confirmed that Silksong will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC within the next 12 months, but at this time there is no news about if or when it will receive a PlayStation release. It likely will not be available for the PS4 or PS5 at launch.