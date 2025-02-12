'Hollywood Squares' Features Celebrities and Contestants in an Epic Game of Tic Tac Toe 'Hollywood Squares' has been around for decades. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Some game shows are just timeless, and Hollywood Squares proves that, especially with its celebrity list for its 2025 season on CBS. The celebrities typically change every season, but this batch of famous people from different corners of the industry is sure to excite viewers since the A-listers are all different in their own ways.

Who is on the list of celebrities on Hollywood Squares? The contestants change each episode, and there are different celebrities that pop in throughout the season. As they deliver "zingers" with their answers to various trivia questions, they also try to help contestants take home some prize money. Read on for everything you need to know about the celebrity list for Hollywood Squares.

Who is on the 'Hollywood Squares' celebrity list?

The celebrity list on Hollywood Squares includes some big names in acting, comedy, and everything in between. Some of the big names set to appear in their own squares during the CBS revival of the game show are Drew Barrymore, Jimmy O. Yang, Whitney Cummings, Ross Mathews, Tyra Banks, Yvette Nicole Brown, Julie Bowen, Gabriel Iglesias, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Jo Koy, Kevin Nealon, Kristen Schaal, RuPaul, Justin Long, Andrew Rannells, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Sheryl Underwood, and Jay Leno among others.

Yes, you read that right. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog from the early aughts is going to be part of Hollywood Squares. It's not totally clear where his handler and comedian Robert Smigel will be in Triumph's square on the board, but maybe there is a way to fit them both without Triumph losing his space front and center in his box.

How does 'Hollywood Squares' work?

Hollywood Squares has been around for decades, since its inception in 1965. Over the years, it has undergone some changes and it has even jumped networks a bit. But in 2024, CBS announced plans to officially move forward with yet another revival of the game show. And, for the most part, the format for Hollywood Squares has remained the same.

Each episode, nine celebrities take their places in their own square in a 9x9 box. Contestants choose a celebrity to answer a trivia question for them. If they believe the celebrity got it right and they agree with them, they are awarded an 'o' or 'x' for that spot. If they believe the celebrity is wrong and the answer is wrong, they still get their mark in that spot. But if they don't agree with the celebrity either way, the opposing player puts their 'x' or 'o' there.

The object of the game is to get three symbols vertically, horizontally, or diagonally in the celebrity box before the other player does. And, along the way, the celebrities share insults about each other or spout out what are called "zingers" before or after they answer the trivia question.

The 'Hollywood Squares' host is a celebrity himself.