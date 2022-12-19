NBC's 'The Wheel': How It Works and Details on the Prize Money at Stake

Most game shows with a spinning wheel require contestants to physically spin it. But on NBC's The Wheel, the contestants are part of the wheel, along with celebrity guests that help them. So, how does The Wheel work and what kind of prize is at stake?

The show is based on a UK reality game show of the same name. But now that it made the leap across the pond, so to speak, you can expect some A-list celebrities from the U.S.