Is 'To Tell the Truth' Real? The Game Show Features Strange Occupations

To Tell the Truth is currently hosted by Anthony Anderson of Black-ish and Law and Order fame. His mother Doris co-hosts and provides the namesake for the show's trophy. Recent celebrity guests include Joel McHale, Cynthia Erivo, and Donald Faison.

The series features people with strange jobs or claims to fame, including being the caretaker of the big Hollywood sign or being an original and lesser-known NSYNC member.