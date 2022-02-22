'Wipeout' Winners Walk Away With a Few Bumps and Bruises but Also a Sweet Check

But if you don't get first place on Wipeout, you don't win anything. At least that's how it was in the early days of the show.

Redditor Chicki5150 hosted a Reddit AMA in 2012 in which she revealed she was paid "a whole 10 dollars" and "breakfast and lunch" to compete on the show. It's possible that the rules regarding compensation have changed since then, but the real money is of course in the Wipeout prize.