'The Wheel' Host Michael McIntyre Has Been Married to His Wife for Nearly 2 Decades

Since Michael and Kitty's 2003 nuptials, the pair have welcomed two kids, two sons named Oscar and Lucas, who are 14 and 17 years old, respectively.

And yes, Michael does poke fun at his family in his comedy routines. According to the same report from The Sun, a bit about Michael's wife trying to put tights on is always a hit with his standup audiences. He joked in another routine and said, "You never love your children more than when they’re unconscious, but still breathing."