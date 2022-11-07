'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake on Angelina's "Dark Angel" Story Arc and Testing Heroes in the Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1.
The finale of Season 3 of the hit drama Manifest positioned Flight 828 passenger Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) as the antagonist of the story after she kills Grace Stone and kidnaps her baby daughter, Eden, believing that the child is her "guardian angel."
Season 4 of the Netflix series time jumps two years, revealing to audiences that Angelina has been raising Eden as her daughter while Ben Stone (Eden's father) continues to search for his missing child.
Distractify spoke exclusively with Manifest creator Jeff Rake about Angelina's storyline, including how the character will continue to test the passengers, specifically Ben Stone, in Season 4, Part 2, and how she represents a "dark force" that the protagonists must face.
What is Angelina Meyer's backstory in 'Manifest'?
Angelina was introduced in Season 3 of the drama series after Michaela receives a calling while on her honeymoon in Costa Rica with Zeke. The calling leads Mic and Zeke to Angelina's parents' home where they find out that the devout Catholics locked their daughter up in the basement because they believe she must be possessed after surviving Flight 828 and now experiencing unexplained premonitions, which the Stone family refer to as "callings."
After the Stone family takes in Angelina, Grace and Olive begin to question her motives. Angelina's warped perspective leads her down a dark path and in the Season 3 finale, she locks Olive in her room, murders Grace, and steals Eden.
"Angelina is a vulnerable creature. Let's remember her origin story ... she's a deeply flawed, vulnerable human being, and a victim of abuse," Jeff told us. "And so if ever there were a vulnerable creature, subject to being inhabited by, you know, darker forces, it is someone like her."
'Manifest': Angelina will "test humanity" after merging with the Omega Sapphire in Season 4.
In Season 4, Angelina attempts to keep Eden hidden but is eventually caught. She tries to get Eden back by using the Omega Sapphire to project thoughts into Ben's head but is stopped, only for a brief moment.
Season 4, Part 1 concludes with Angelina merging a piece of her body with the Omega Sapphire, alluding to the idea that she will bring about the apocalypse and will be the greatest challenge our protagonists will have to face.
Angelina's fate was alluded to in Season 3 after she began having a calling of a dark angel shattering over her body.
"It's as if that Dark Angel has kind of inhabited her soul," Jeff stated. "She's convinced. She's told us a couple of times that she's the angel of the apocalypse, the archangel of the apocalypse, and she may just be right about that."
"We talked about the divine [consciousness], being the architect of the callings and testing humanity. But there's the dark side of the divine and ... this dark angel might just be a real thing. And if God is part of this story, perhaps so is the devil and Angelina represents the devil among us," he continued.
He added, "If there is a divine force trying to help steer humanity towards salvation, perhaps there's also a dark force steering humanity towards an apocalypse."
Jeff explained that if "humanity is being tested," Angelina represents the "dark force" that will challenge the light.
Since becoming imbued with the Omega Sapphire, Angelina will use her newfound strength to test Cal, the other heroes, and in particular Ben, Jeff revealed to us.
"As we approach the series finale, our passengers, in particular [Ben], try to understand what it is they have to do to redeem themselves. You know, we talk a lot about redemption, and what our heroes have to do to prove themselves to the divine, to prove that they deserve salvation and to prove that they deserve to live beyond the death date," the showrunner explained. "Someone like Ben will come to realize that his ability to survive will come down to learning that to redeem himself might be tied in directly into the ability to forgive someone like Angelina for the unforgivable."
You can now stream Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest on Netflix.