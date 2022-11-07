'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake on Angelina's "Dark Angel" Story Arc and Testing Heroes in the Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1.

The finale of Season 3 of the hit drama Manifest positioned Flight 828 passenger Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) as the antagonist of the story after she kills Grace Stone and kidnaps her baby daughter, Eden, believing that the child is her "guardian angel."

Season 4 of the Netflix series time jumps two years, revealing to audiences that Angelina has been raising Eden as her daughter while Ben Stone (Eden's father) continues to search for his missing child.