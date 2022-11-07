Do They Find Eden? ‘Manifest’ Fans Finally Received Closure in Season 4 (Spoilers)

Season 4, Part 1 aired on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, and became the no. 1 most-watched show on the streamer that weekend. The soaring numbers likely came from Manifest’s longtime fans who wanted to know what happened to Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and the rest of the Stone family.

One major twist in the Manifest Season 3 finale was Ben and his wife, Grace’s daughter, Eden’s (twins Brianna and Gianna Ricco) disappearance. When we last left Eden, Angelina (Holly Taylor), a Flight 828 passenger the family took in, kidnapped her. Angelina and Eden’s whereabouts were one of the fans' questions for Season 4. So, do they find Eden in Manifest? Here’s what we know about Part 1.