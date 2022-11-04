Here’s Your ‘Manifest’ Season 3 Recap Before the Final Season Airs on Netflix

As the season progresses, Ben works tirelessly to save as many dangerous survivors as possible so they can all survive “The Last Trial.” Meanwhile, Grace grows more concerned about Angelina, who feels the Stones don’t want her to be with her “guardian angel,” who she believes to be Eden.

After speaking with former Flight 828 cult leader Adrian Shannon (Jared Grimes), she decides to seek revenge on the Stones and take Eden from them.

Angelina sneaks into the family’s house and attacks Grace. Olive hears the chaos from her bedroom but realizes Angelina locked her in, leaving her unable to defend her mother. After Grace attempts to save Eden from Angelina, Angelina stabs her in the stomach offscreen, leaving her bloody and on the floor for dead.