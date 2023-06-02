Home > Television > Manifest The 828 Passengers Are Judged in 'Manifest' Season 4 Finale — Who Survives the Death Date? Manifest Season 4 Part 2 ending explained — does the world survive? The 828 passengers finally meet their death date in this shocking finale. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jun. 2 2023, Published 3:02 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 2. The 828 passengers and the rest of the world are finally judged in the series final of Manifest. At the conclusion of the series, Cal sacrifices himself, connecting the power of two sapphires to create a giant beacon of light, which draws the other 828 passengers together — even Angelina and her followers.

With the death date finally here, the 828 passengers watch as their plane rises up from beneath the ground. Ben and Michaela tell everyone that they need to board the plane. While boarding the plane, Angelina and her "chosen eight" show up to stop the passengers from boarding the plane, which she believes is only meant to save her and the people that have aligned with her.

However, when Ben explains that everyone can get on the plane, the group abandons Angelina, leaving her standing there by herself with a gun in her hand. Overcome with emotions — because Angelina is used to people leaving her — she shoots Saanvi and is blown backward, knocked unconscious. Ben is forced to make a choice, will he save Angelina? The woman who murdered his wife Grace and kidnapped his daughter Eden. Keep reading as we break down the surprise ending of Manifest Season 4 Part 2.

'Manifest' Season 4 Part 2 ending explained — does the world survive?

While the 828 passengers are boarding the plane, Olive is back at the house trying to find any clues that will help the world survive and realizes that forgiveness is the key to surviving the death date. The picture that she saw in Al-Zurath's journal, which she originally thought was her dad carrying her out of the fire, is of Angelina. Flash to Ben holding a gun to Angelina's head, with the opportunity to shoot and kill the woman who murdered his wife. But, Ben decides to take the higher road and forgive Angelina for what she has done; he picks her up and brings her onto the plane with the other passengers.

The plane takes off as the passengers watch the world beneath them begin to burn. But, they're not out of the fire just yet. The higher power is ready to judge the passengers for their sins. Has the majority of the group done enough good to keep the lifeboat afloat? As judgment begins, we see Angelina's cronies begin to burst into ash. The same way they would have died had the plane crashed in 2013. Those who are deemed unworthy of saving or were bad start to be killed by the higher power.

Ben notices that Saanvi's skin starts to crack, meaning that she is being sentenced to die. If fans remember, Saanvi killed "The Major" in cold blood in Season 2. She tells Ben that she deserves this fate because she killed someone. Because she owned up to her mistakes and was ready to take her punishment, the higher power deems her worthy of saving.

Adrian and Eagan are sitting next to one another as Adrian's skin begins to crack. Eagan decides to sacrifice himself and tells the higher power to take him instead. Adrian is saved but Eagan begins to die. However, Adrian tells the higher power that what Eagan did is the most selfless thing a person can do and he too should be saved for his willingness to sacrifice himself for another, something that Eagan was never willing to do.

Therefore, this is showing that even though people do bad things, does not make them inherently evil — people can change. Because both Eagan and Adrian were selfless, the entity spared their lives. But, the same cannot be said for Angelina. The Season 4 villain begins to crack and eventually burst into ash, dying for her sins.

Though everyone thinks they are now safe, Ben remembers that the fate of one is the fate of them all. The bad entity rises up from the ashes of the deceased and forms an Archangel figure. At that time, the group links arms and begins to walk towards the dark hooded figure, with Ben and Michaela yelling out the good deeds that the passengers have done. The Stone siblings yell at the entity, stating that they've done "enough" good to outweigh the evil of the few. The dark entity finally disappears and the plane lands inside the glow.

'Manifest' Season 4 Part 2 ends where the story started, in 2013.

The plane door opens and the passengers step off of the plane ... exiting the aircraft in New York on April 7, 2013. Yes, flight 828 arrives at the exact date and time it should have landed before it was declared missing. Though the rest of the world does not remember what happened, the passengers have all of their memories from the past five years together. Though only those who were deemed "worthy" exited the plane. The passengers who exploded are reported as "missing" when the plane lands.

Ben is reunited with his wife Grace, and his two kids, Olive and Cal. Cal and Olive are kids again and do not remember anything that has happened. Michaela sees Jared waiting for her inside the terminal and confronts him about their relationship. Mick decides that though they love each other, they both want different things, and knows that he and her friend Drea (who was pregnant with his child in 2024) are meant to really be together.