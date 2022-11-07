Does Zeke Die in ‘Manifest’? Creator Jeff Rake Explains His Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

“When we come back, in part two, they'll be another passage of time, not two years, like we just encountered, but it'll be a number of months,” Rake told us. “And you know, that will raise the question, how long? How long does one have to grieve? Before it's okay to move on.

“And, you know, that'll be inherent to the Michaela and Jared story,” he continued. “In the last [episodes], there's questions and [Jared] will continue to be quite respectful. But, you know, a powerful love exists between the two of them. It always has, and we'll see where that leads us.”