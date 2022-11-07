Here's Why Actor Jack Messina Wasn't Seen in 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 1

In June 2021, NBC canceled its supernatural series Manifest after three seasons. Fans were devastated, but luckily, Netflix swooped in and decided to pick up the show for a fourth and final season.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the first 10 episodes of Season 4 started streaming on the platform. But don't worry, the show isn't over just yet. The last season has actually been divided into two parts, which means new episodes are still to come.