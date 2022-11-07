Here's Why Actor Jack Messina Wasn't Seen in 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 1
In June 2021, NBC canceled its supernatural series Manifest after three seasons. Fans were devastated, but luckily, Netflix swooped in and decided to pick up the show for a fourth and final season.
On Friday, Nov. 4, the first 10 episodes of Season 4 started streaming on the platform. But don't worry, the show isn't over just yet. The last season has actually been divided into two parts, which means new episodes are still to come.
But bringing it back to the most recent episode drop, some fans have pointed out that the show's character Cal Stone seems a little different. As a refresher, he did age five years at the end of Season 3, which could alter his appearance and personality.
But is this older Cal the same actor we’ve been watching since the show's inception? Keep scrolling to find out.
Cal Stone is played by a new actor in Season 4 of 'Manifest.'
Cal has been on Manifest since Season 1. The son of Ben and Grace Stone, Cal was introduced in the show's pilot episode as one of the passengers on Flight 282.
From Season 1 to 3, Cal was portrayed by actor Jack Messina. However, for a few moments during the Season 3 finale, Jack was tapped out and another male actor played Cal.
During the episode, Cal disappeared after touching the plane’s tailfin in Eureka. But in a shocking twist, he returned home to his mother where viewers saw that he had aged up to what he should have been had it not been for Flight 828. The actor playing Cal in this scene wasn't Jack.
This actor, who was tasked to play an older version of Cal, is actually Ty Doran. Ty continues to play Cal in Season 4 of Manifest.
Who is Ty Doran?
Ty is somewhat of a newcomer in the industry, but he's appeared on a number of hit shows including American Crime, Queen Sugar, Bull, Chicago Fire, and The Blacklist, per his IMDb,
How old is Cal Stone in Season 4 of 'Manifest?'
Cal was 12 years old in the beginning of Manifest, and he was between 17-18 at the end of Season 3 when he came home to his mom, per Netflix Life.
Because Season 4 starts two years after the Season 3 finale, that means Cal is about 19 or 20 now in the fourth season.
Due to the fact that Jack is only 15 years old in real life, it probably would have been difficult to make him look like a 19-year-old. That's likely part of the reason why Ty, who is 25 years old in real life, took over his spot.