We're Answering All of Your 'Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix' Questions

Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
By Alex West Apr. 19 2023, Published 9:28 p.m. ET

Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix is the newest edition to HGTV’s lineup. Our attention was piqued the moment we saw the lovely Galey Alix’s name and we just had to know more.

She’s a businesswoman and content creator. Plus, since her partner is a Bachelorette alum, she’s no stranger to the reality TV world. If you’re like us, then you want the full scoop on the show.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@GALEYALIX Galey Alix with her dog

Are you likely to stumble upon a filming location?

Even though she’s originally from Connecticut, Galey moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2020. Since she’s living there, that’s also where the show was filmed.

So, if you live in the area, you maybe you’ll recognize a house or family on the show. Plus, who knows, if the show airs more seasons then maybe they’ll expand across the country. Let’s cross our fingers!

What exactly is the show about?

Like most HGTV shows, the premise boils down to home improvement. She flips houses for families with compelling (and often emotional) backstories. The main challenge of the show is that she only has 3 days to complete it.

She and her team have to be extra stringent during their planning. In fact, they take weeks leading up to the renovations to make sure they can accomplish everything they’ve set out to. Racing against the clock, Galey pulls together the perfect look.

Does Galey have a background in home design?

Yes, but it's even cooler than that! Galey is actually a full-time Wall Street executive. Technically, DIY and home design is her side project. She was discovered when she started sharing her passion projects on social media, blowing up and becoming a content creation success.

In fact, the homes she renovates are all selected from among her social media followers. In order to be able to balance her career and her design projects, she had to limit her home improvement work to the weekends. So, that’s how the premise for the show was born: she’s given a long weekend to complete what may take others months. Long before the show, this was already something that Galey had become an expert at.

Do the homeowners have any say in the designs?

Yes and no. Viewers definitely get to hear the stories that the families have to tell. Each one is facing their own particular struggles that intersect with their home. As a result, the families all have their own unique needs. However, the only real discussion Galey has with the families is their budget. Beyond the financial restrictions, there’s not much more they get to tell her. So, in that regard, yes they get a say.