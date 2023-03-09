Home > Television > HGTV > The Flipping El Moussas Source: Getty Images Will HGTV Star Christina Hall Appear on 'The Flipping El Moussas' at Some Point? By Haylee Thorson Mar. 9 2023, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Although Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s long-standing HGTV home renovation series Flip or Flop ended in September 2022, it didn’t signify the end of their careers on TV. Following the series finale, the ex-spouses each geared up for two new HGTV shows — with their respective new partners, no less.

Christina now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas. However, given their complex relationship — the duo finalized their divorce in 2018 and share two children — fans wonder if Christina will appear on The Flipping El Moussas or not.

Is Christina Hall on ‘The Flipping El Moussas’?

Considering Tarek and Christina’s history on Flip or Flop and the fact that The Flipping El Moussas focuses specifically on him and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, it is unlikely that Christina will frequently appear in the series, if at all. If she does, her encounters with her ex-husband will probably be brief and mainly involve their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

In addition to showing the behind-the-scenes of house flipping, The Flipping El Moussas also sheds light on Tarek and Heather’s IVF journey and subsequent pregnancy. It's about the family business, but also about big parts of their family life, including their own move to a new home.

Heather Rae El Moussa is candid about her relationship with Christina Hall.

Co-parenting is no easy feat and Heather opened up about her experience on Today. Heather admitted that she had to navigate the experience of feeling second best to Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina, and that they’ve had their fair share of "ups and downs."

However, her dedication to Tarek and his children helped get her through it. "I think [Christina] realized how much I love the kids and that they are number one to me, over anything," Heather revealed. "So, any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us."

Fans are comparing 'The Flipping El Moussas' to 'Flip or Flop.'

Tarek and Heather’s new HGTV docuseries proved somewhat controversial. Following its debut in March 2023, viewers bombarded the Flip or Flop alum’s Instagram comment section with less-than-ideal feedback. "I feel like I've seen this show before," one user commented, when Tarek announced The Flipping El Moussas news on Instagram. Another added, "Nahhh the old show will always be better."