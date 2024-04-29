Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Does "Hot Girl Fit" Mean on TikTok? It's a Term Used in 'Anyone but You' The next time someone tells you you're "hot girl fit," you should consider if they're really your friend (or not). By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 29 2024, Published 6:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the wake of the movie Anyone But You, a fresh and humorous take on modern romance and societal stereotypes, the concept of "hot girl fit" has vaulted into the spotlight, especially on platforms like TikTok.

In the film, Sydney Sweeney stars as Bea opposite Glen Powell's character, Ben, a typical finance bro. The movie humorously critiques those gym enthusiasts who boast impressive six-packs but seemingly struggle with the most basic cardio exercises. So, what does "hot girl fit" mean? We're here to break it down.

What does "hot girl fit" mean?

Originating from the broader "hot girl summer" movement, which encourages individuals to feel confident, empowered, and unapologetically themselves, "hot girl fit" narrows the focus to appearances, and — in the case of its use in Anyone but You — seems to specifically target gym lovers who focus on weightlifting and pretty much ignore cardio.

"Most guys have this issue," Will McLaren, the head coach at KXU studio in London, told Yahoo! News. "It’s like having a Ferrari chassis with a Fiat engine."

As Yahoo! News breaks it down: "The term is likely born out of the idea of Lululemon-clad ladies who lunch publicising their performative fitness to paid-for followers. It’s not exactly conducive to activities that require stamina or endurance."

Here's how the term plays out in Anybody but You: In the film, there's a scene where Ben and Bea are swimming in the ocean, and Ben immediately starts getting completely winded, barely able to keep up with Bea. "Why are you so out of breath?" she asks him. "I'm fine," he says, clearly struggling. "You have, like, a 10-pack," Bea says. "I'm not out of shape," a frustrated Ben insists. "l bench 295; I just don't do cardio!" "Oh my God," Bea says, "you're hot girl fit." "I'm not hot girl fit!" he yells back.

As one Twitter/X user sums up the scene: "I quite enjoyed Anyone but You, but my favorite part was the reaction to a ripped guy admitting to not doing cardio, 'OMG, you’re hot girl fit!', literally made me snort."

Re: the 5K point: I quite enjoyed Anyone but You, but my favorite part was the reaction to a ripped guy admitting to not doing cardio, “ OMG, you’re hot girl fit!”, literally made me snort. https://t.co/8Dc0TS6AqP — Ultra Craigé Schmuckatelli 🇺🇸 🤡💊 (@CraigR3521) April 23, 2024

Fans aren't just picking up new catchphrases from 'Anyone but You' — they're also bringing back Natasha Beddingfield's "Unwritten."

Another part of the film that's been making headlines is its use of Natasha Beddingfield's 2004 smash hit song "Unwritten," which you might remember as the theme song to MTV's The Hills.

In Anyone but You, Ben calls this song his "serenity song," listening to it while sleeping on a plane. The song later plays during an important moment in the film. The film's use of the song caused it to reenter the charts and surge in popularity once again.

'Anyone but You' has hit Netflix.

Originally in theaters, Anyone but You made its way to Netflix on April 23, 2024, and rom-com fans are loving it. The movie is a loose adaption of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, according to Roger Ebert. When Ben and Bea go on a first date together, their flame dyes out. But, after finding themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be a couple.