Here's the 'House Hunters' Drinking Game You Didn't Know You Needed

Here's the 'House Hunters' Drinking Game You Didn't Know You NeededBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 16 2022, Published 11:12 p.m. ET
Looking at million-dollar homes on Zillow pales in comparison to watching real people take the risk on television. And that’s exactly why HGTV’s House Hunters has been on-air for more than 200 seasons. Since its premiere in 1999, House Hunters has seen hundreds of buyers matched with their dream homes. And 20+ years later, the franchise is still going strong.
The series follows prospective homebuyers as they coordinate with realtors to find their forever home. House Hunters is unscripted, but it's clearly staged. Luckily, many of us value entertainment over authenticity. That entertainment can be dialed up even further by bringing a drinking game into the mix, and we have the perfect one to add to your regularly scheduled routine. With new episodes of House Hunters released three times a week, your liver may not love you, but you're guaranteed to have fun.
Ready to play the House Hunters drinking game? Let's dive into the rules.
How to play Distractify's 'House Hunters' drinking game.
Everything is better with a glass of wine, including new episodes of House Hunters. Though every homebuyer is different, there are a few quirks you can count on in pretty much every episode. For example, would it really be House Hunters if at least one person doesn't mention an "open concept floor plan," curb appeal, or hardwood floors? We think not.
As we watch homeowners make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives, let us all eat, play Distractify's House Hunters drinking game, and be merry. Whether you're drinking beer, wine, or diet Pepsi, feel free to join in! Just remember the golden rule: Please drink responsibly!
Take one sip every time…
- A couple is pregnant or recently welcomed a child.
- A property has "potential" or is outdated.
- The buyer wants hardwood floors.
- Someone walks into a walk-in closet.
- The narrator says the terms “rustic,” “charm,” or “cozy.”
- A couple has a home-related disagreement.
- The homebuyers hate the carpet or the paint.
- The realtor suggests a house that’s under budget.
- The house is too big.
- The house is too small.
- There’s an "open concept floor plan."
- The buyer wants granite or stainless steel.
- The realtor gets annoyed.
- You spot ugly wallpaper.
Take two sips if…
- The house has a basement or an attic.
- You hear the words "move-in ready."
- You think a house is way overpriced.
- The buyer has children and/or a pet.
- The buyer “loves to entertain.”
- The home has more than three bedrooms.
- The homebuyers are younger than you.
- Buyers complain that the backyard is too small.
- The home has vaulted ceilings.
- A couple is engaged or has been married for less than a year.
- This is the couple's second, third, or fourth marriage.
- Someone settles for their second choice.
- The master bathroom has two sinks.
- Buyers complain about the location.
Take three sips when…
- You hear the words "laminate," "man cave,” or "wow factor."
- The buyer suggests knocking down a wall.
- The homebuyer is single.
- Someone mentions “curb appeal.”
Finish your entire drink if...
- The location is within a 100-mile radius of where you live.
You can catch new episodes of House Hunters on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on HGTV.