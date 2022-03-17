Here's the 'House Hunters' Drinking Game You Didn't Know You Needed

The series follows prospective homebuyers as they coordinate with realtors to find their forever home. House Hunters is unscripted, but it's clearly staged. Luckily, many of us value entertainment over authenticity. That entertainment can be dialed up even further by bringing a drinking game into the mix, and we have the perfect one to add to your regularly scheduled routine. With new episodes of House Hunters released three times a week, your liver may not love you, but you're guaranteed to have fun.

Ready to play the House Hunters drinking game? Let's dive into the rules.