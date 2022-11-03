Serial Killer Nurse Charles Cullen Is Known as the "Angel of Death" — How Did He Get Caught?

See, digoxin was rarely used in their unit, so Amy's guard was up. After entering Cullen’s digital Cerner records, she discovered that Charles was regularly accessing the records of seemingly random patients, whether they were assigned to him or not.

According to author Charles Graeber's book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, “Cerner would tell him [Cullen] where his loaded IVs landed. He wouldn’t need to be present for the death to feel the impact; you could just scan back on the Cerner anytime and follow the action."