How Did Empress Elisabeth of Austria Die? A New Netflix Series Has Fans Curious

"I am an anarchist by conviction," Luigi stated, per the 1899 book Elisabeth, Empress of Austria: A Memoir. "I came to Geneva to kill a sovereign, with object of giving an example to those who suffer and those who do nothing to improve their social position; it did not matter to me who the sovereign was whom I should kill."

"It was not a woman I struck, but an Empress; it was a crown that I had in view," he concluded.