In 'B Positive,' Does Donating a Kidney Lead Gina to $48 Million?

He wrote a character similar to Gina in a show called Dharma & Greg, which premiered in 1997 and ran for five seasons. Dharma was, according to Chuck, "a martian in a way" because her joy, enthusiasm, and kindness "startled people and it rubbed them the wrong way."

This similar character trait could prove to be an issue for Gina in the future, as she's trying to really turn the retirement center around.