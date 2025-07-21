Tracy Wilson, Survivalist on Season 2 of ‘Alone’ Died From a “Sudden Illness” After Filming She was a former Air Force soldier and police officer. By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 21 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: History

Alone is one of the most popular survivalist shows on TV right now. Throughout its 12-season run, numerous contestants have self-documented their journeys as they attempt to outlast each other the longest in the hopes of winning the series' $500,000 top prize. One such participant was Tracy Wilson, who lasted for 8 days in the wilderness before ultimately calling it quits after a bear scare had her fearing for her life. After filming, it was reported that Wilson had passed away suddenly, leading fans of the show to wonder: how did she die?

Article continues below advertisement

How did Tracy Wilson die?

Legacy listed Wilson's obituary online, reporting that the Alone survivalist "died after a sudden illness" on Monday, September 16th, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. No further information was shared on the particulars of the illness that ended Wilson's life. She was 48 years old at the time of her passing.

TV Shows Ace wrote that Wilson made an impression on viewers due to her passion and tenacity for the survivalist lifestyle. Prior to joining the show, she continued her family's military tradition after joining the Air Force and served in Saudi Arabia during her tenure with the United States' armed forces.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon completion of her service, Wilson went on to join the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina. It was there that she "worked as an officer with the New Ellenton and USC-Aiken Police Departments at the Savannah River Site," TV Shows Ace wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans who watched Season 2 of Alone will remember that Wilson, along with other competitors, was asked to survive the harsh elements of a portion of Vancouver Island, Canada. In this History Channel clip, she detailed the 10 items she decided to bring along with her on her quest for the $500,000 grand prize.

Source: History

Article continues below advertisement

First up was a knife, which she calls a "quality blade made by a quality manufacturer." Second was a ferro rod that she could use to create sparks and start a fire. Third up was a cooking pot, which she said was "important" for any long-term survivalism in the wild.

She also brought along 200 yards of fishing line along with hooks to try and catch fish. Wilson also brought a collapsible saw that emphasized portability, which is vital for helping build a temporary shelter, along with an axe.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: History

She called "the most important item on [her] list" her sleeping bag. In the introductory clip, she highlighted its functionality, which allows her to unzip portions of it so her arms and head could be free. This way, she could retain her body heat without sacrificing mobility.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson also brought along a gill net, which she speculated would be the key way she'd secure food for herself while out in the elements. The survivalist also brought out some "emergency rations," which consisted of a few bags of "beans, lentils, and legumes...and pemmican," which she says was vital to help provide her with energy to set herself up to outlast the other survivalists on the show.

Source: History