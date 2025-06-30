Season 3 of ‘Alone Australia’ Revisits Tasmania, Forcing Survivalists to Thrive on Its West Coast Tasmania is a harsh place. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 30 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: SBS

History Channel's Alone has persisted for multiple seasons thanks to its simple but unforgiving premise. The show documents the struggles of a group of survivalists. They're dropped in the wilderness with only a few select items to help them persist for 100 days in the middle of nowhere.

However, as the show's title indicates, each one of the contestants are alone. And whoever can make it to 100 days without calling it quits gets $1,000,000. The series has taken off all across the globe and has spawned spin-off shows like Alone Australia. But where specifically in the Commonwealth is Season 3 filmed?

Where is 'Alone Australia' Season 3 filmed?

Like Season 1 of Alone Australia, the show's third entry takes place on Tasmania's west coast. The show's executive producer, Riima Daher, stated that they intended for the down-under debut of Alone to arrive with a bang. Which is why the brutal climate of Tasmania was selected.

"It doesn’t get much tougher than that West Coast wilderness and we weren’t about to do things in halves for our first Australian series," Daher said. She continued: "We wanted a winter series that challenged all of our participants and Tassie is about as harsh – and as beautiful – as winters get in Australia."

However, this selection proved to offer a deeper challenge for its contestants, and that's due to the variety of exotic wildlife protected by gaming laws. This meant that Alone participants had to primarily subsist on fish and eels. Consequently, one of the biggest obstacles participants had to face was stopping themselves from hunting and trapping animals they would've otherwise had to eat if they were in full-on survival mode.

Season 2 brought a new batch of survivalists to Te Waipounamu in New Zealand. Unlike Tasmania, the contestants in Season 2 weren't allowed to grub down on eels, but pretty much all land mammals were free to be hunted. This included deer, wild pigs, possums, and tahr.

For Alone Australia's third season, the show runners ran it back to Tasmania's West Coast in Lutruwita. Science.org writes that tens of thousands of years ago, early human ancestors migrated to key areas of Tasmania in the hopes of dwelling in areas with access to an abundance of resources.

Lutruwita's forests provided a bevy of flora and fauna for humans to take advantage of so they could subsist off the land. However, Australia's Wilderness Society has stated that the forests of Tasmania have been steadily shrinking over time, erasing a significant portion of Tasmania's ecological history.

I love watching #alone and #aloneaustralia the resiliency and resourcefulness of these people is amazing. It is one of the few reality shows I watch. The drama isn’t manufactured it’s inherent in nature. You vs nature how long can you stay. It’s riveting. — Tovs (@Cloviszim) June 28, 2025 Source: X | @Cloviszim

Furthermore, the forests provided habitats for some of Australia's "most iconic species." The Wilderness Society states that a significant portion of Tasmania is actually covered by the Gondwanan Forest, nearly 20 percent of it, in fact. Participants in season 3 of Alone Australia aimed to take advantage of the Tasmanian wildlife in order to make it to the end of the 100-day marker for the series' grand prize.

Who won 'Alone Australia' season 3? (SPOILERS)

SBS reported that a victor has emerged from Alone Australia's third season after 76 days in the wilderness. Shay, who has been deeply enamored with wildlife and living off the land from a young age, said that they were ready to thrive in nature for up to 300 days if they have to.

During his time in the bush, Shay consumed some "1,100 worms, 23 trout, 13 eels, 2 whitebait and freshwater shrimp, grubs, and moth pupae." However, his successful capture of a pademelon is what ultimately sealed the deal for him. The nutrients and caloric density from the find put him ahead of the competition.