No, You Can't Kick Someone out of Your Snapchat Group — but You Can Try These Two Solutions

We all have that one former friend, ex-partner, or co-worker that we wish we had never accepted as a friend — and what’s worse, they’ve infiltrated your Snapchat group messages.

Whether it’s their unsolicited pictures or annoying messages, there’s one user that you wish you could delete from your social media for good, and although we may not know why, we know that you are dying to know how. So, how exactly do you kick someone out of a Snapchat group?