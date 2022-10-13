‘Love at First Lie’ — Everything to Know About MTV's New Relationship Mystery Competition

Love at First Lie features eight couples, all from the U.S. or the U.K. Season 1’s couples include Riani and Chantz, Monica and Josh, Jake and Alfie, Karla and Brian, Annabell and Joey, Stephanie and Arabella, Cece and Reasey, and Yuriy and Alicia. From the episode descriptions alone, there will be alliances, there will be confrontations, and of course, there will be backstabbing!

Who will be the last pair standing?