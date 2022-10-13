‘Love at First Lie’ — Everything to Know About MTV's New Relationship Mystery Competition
Love Island, Love Is Blind,… Love at First Lie? If you can’t get enough of the love-centric, drama-filled dating shows, then look no further than MTV’s newest series. Hosted by Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling, Love at First Lie is a relationship mystery competition that's first of its kind.
The new reality show consists of 12 episodes where viewers can try their hand at distinguishing the real from the fake. Featuring eight couples vying for one gigantic prize pot, the question is this: will the winners be lovers, or will the winners be liars? Here’s everything you need to know about Love at First Lie.
How does ‘Love at First Lie’ work?
Love at First Lie consists of eight couples — some real, some fake — trying to convince each other (and the public) that they’re in love. Living together in a lavish villa in Malta, the scammers and sweethearts will compete in a series of challenges meant to test their relationship. These challenges will allow viewers to better understand couple dynamics and help them weed out the frauds. Every episode ends with a climactic Truth Ceremony and $25,000 at stake.
What is the Truth Ceremony in ‘Love at First Lie’?
At the end of each episode, Love at First Lie couples convene in a Truth Ceremony to determine which of their counterparts are liars. Every time the group effectively eliminates a pair of phonies, $25,000 worth of prize money is added to the pot. But there’s a twist. The last couple standing doesn’t need to be real in order to take home the grand prize.
Who are the couples in ‘Love at First Lie’?
Love at First Lie features eight couples, all from the U.S. or the U.K. Season 1’s couples include Riani and Chantz, Monica and Josh, Jake and Alfie, Karla and Brian, Annabell and Joey, Stephanie and Arabella, Cece and Reasey, and Yuriy and Alicia. From the episode descriptions alone, there will be alliances, there will be confrontations, and of course, there will be backstabbing!
Who will be the last pair standing?
To find out, tune in to Love at First Lie on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on MTV. In the wise words of host Tori Spelling — “Have you got what it takes to spot the fakes?”