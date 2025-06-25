Marge Simpson Is Dead 35 Years Into the Future on 'The Simpsons' and Everyone Wants to Know How 'The Simpsons' was renewed after Marge's flashforward death. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 25 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Fox

The beloved Simpsons family matriarch, Marge Simpson, dies in the Season 36 finale of The Simpsons. Well, sort of. While some fans immediately mourned seeing the time jump episode where Marge is no longer alive and is instead guiding Lisa through a letter she left behind, others want to know how Marge Simpson died.

Article continues below advertisement

As unfathomable as it is to learn that Marge dies at some point in the future, it leaves a lot of questions and gaps for fans to try and fill in. As one fan on Reddit put it, though, "This is like saying characters that died in Treehouse of Horrors are also killed off," so you can probably take this flash-forward with a grain of salt. Still, how and when does Marge actually die?

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

How does Marge Simpson die?

During the Season 36 finale of The Simpsons, we learn, 35 years into the future, that Marge has died and Bart and Lisa are still working on figuring out how to be siblings and friends. It's through a letter that Lisa finds that she learns how important it was to Marge that Lisa and Bart learn to love and appreciate each other.

Marge's letter mentions telling Lisa and Bart that very thing "several years ago." This means Marge might have died just a few years before the events of this time-jump episode. But the how of it all is a bit fuzzy.

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible, however, that it's an unexpected accident. Marge is always in good general health. She even says in her letter that it would be "unlikely" for her to die before Homer. So it seems like it could have been something sudden, like a car accident or something unexpected, that killed Marge.

What’s this I’m hearing they killed Marge Simpson off???? pic.twitter.com/BYm0JsWrLm — FARDAH BIGGZ AFC (@MoneyTeamK) June 24, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

There's always the chance that Marge never dies, though. Well, as far as viewers are concerned, anyway. There have been other versions of the future that contradict each other on The Simpsons, like when Lisa becomes the president, or when Homer dies and he's turned into a robot. This is an animated series, so if fans really don't love the Marge is dead in the future storyline, it might not stick.

'The Simpsons' could change the future at any time.

Luckily, this is a cartoon. While there has been some continuity over the years, like Milhouse's parents splitting up or callbacks to episodes about things like Mr. Plow and Sideshow Bob's hatred for Bart, the show is not bound to staying true to anything viewers see. So Marge dying, whether it's in a season that airs before the show goes off the air eventually, or it happens far into the future, could happen any time the writers want.

Article continues below advertisement

RIP Marge Simpson — Stoned Abu 🍌 (@StonedAbu) June 25, 2025