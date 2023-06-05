Home > Television > Reality TV 'Stars on Mars' Pits Celebs Against Each With the Help of Mission Director William Shatner 'Stars on Mars' is another Fox reality show about celebrities in a competitive atmosphere, so how does the game work and what is the prize? By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 5 2023, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Fox

What do you get when you pluck 12 random celebrities from different calibers and place them in a fake Mars space station for 24 days? Fox's Stars on Mars, of course. The reality show takes place over the course of 24 days and features challenges and competitions that weed out the less "critical" players from the game so there's just one competitor left standing as the winning Martian.

Article continues below advertisement

But how does Stars on Mars work on Fox? It's another reality show from the network that places celebrities at its front and center, not unlike Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Except in this case, the famous competitors are stuck in a fake Mars space station and they have to make difficult decisions each week while also trying to win.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

How does 'Stars on Mars' on Fox work?

Part of the premise behind Stars on Mars isn't unlike that of other reality competition shows where physical and mental games come into play. The cast of 12 celebrities, which includes former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong (not to be confused with real-life astronaut Neil Armstrong), live together in a faux space station for 24 days while they receive messages and challenges from Mission Control, which is where host William Shatner remains to guide them along.

But there's a "ration shortage" in this simulated Mars exhibition, so every week, the competitors have to make the tough decision to vote out one player to send back to Earth. The competitions include tasks that require the "celebronauts" to use their brains or their brawn. And, because this is a show where eliminations occur every week, alliances are expected to form among them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

But with conditions meant to imitate life on Mars, complete with a bio-dome where plant life is grown, and challenges that involve driving a rover out on fake Mars (which is actually the Australian Outback), tensions are bound to be high.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the prize for 'Stars on Mars'?

At the end of the season, one player is named the "brightest star in the galaxy," and they alone win Stars on Mars. It doesn't look like there's an actual monetary prize for who wins Stars on Mars. However, the title alone and the "bragging rights" may be enough to keep some of these competitors on top of their game in the inaugural season.

TODAY IS THE DAY We all go to MARS! #StarsOnMars, a brand-new competition series, is coming to @foxtv June 5 - tonight!! Next night on @hulu if you’re too busy watching me kick ass on #RAW tonight 😉 pic.twitter.com/rsCBNj0e8g — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 5, 2023