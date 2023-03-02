'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test': The Season 1 Winner Is ... (SPOILERS)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Fox's newest reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, stripped away 16 celebrities of their lavish lifestyles and dropped them in the middle of the Jordanian desert to survive a 10-day Special Ops challenge. Throughout the 10 days, the celebs were pushed to their breaking points as they underwent real-life military exercises.

While some contestants decided to withdraw from the competition on their own accord, others were forced to medically tap from the competition. In the Season 1 finale on Wednesday, March 1, only four recruits remained — and these celebs were forced to endure their toughest challenge to date, 12 hours of interrogation. So, who completed the 10-day challenge? Keep reading to find out who wins Special Forces.

Source: Fox

Who wins 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 1?

After being captured, Danny Amendola, Carli Lloyd, Hannah Brown, and Dwight Howard, are forced to undergo 12 hours of interrogation. Their mission from the Directing Staff is to stay alive, at any cost. The four recruits are placed in a holding cell where they are forced to listen to uncomfortable sounds for hours. One by one they are brought to the interrogation room where they have to explain why they are in the desert at night, aka remember the cover story the DS gave to them the day prior.

After not believing the recruits' stories, they are placed back into the holding cell. Though he only has five hours remaining in the challenge, former NFL star Danny Amendola decides to withdraw from the competition.

Source: Fox

Since the interrogation officers do not believe the cover stories, the remaining three recruits are placed in a hole in the ground. The interrogators explain that they will let them go if they give them a valuable piece of information. Dwight Howard struggles to understand the assignment, in which he is supposed to build a rapport with the opposing military personnel and "keep himself alive." Because he is unable to comply with the interrogators' demands, the DS stops the exercise and explains that he failed the final phase of the competition.

As for Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd, the recruits ultimately tell the interrogators that they are working with the United States Special Forces; therefore, passing the final test. Upon completion of the interrogation challenge, the DS have to decide who has proven that they have what it takes, and has successfully completed all phases of the Special Forces challenge.

Source: Fox