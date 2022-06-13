How Far Did Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Get on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30?
More than two years after Season 2 debuted, Miz and Mrs. finally returned for a third season on June 6. The USA Network reality series follows spouses and WWE stars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin (née Ouellet) as they navigate life as the parents of two young daughters, and as they take on various individual projects outside of the wrestling ring.
During the Season 3 premiere, viewers got to see the moment when The Miz told Maryse that he had been offered a spot to compete on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.
The Challenge alum went back and forth about whether or not he should accept the DWTS offer, but he ultimately decided to say yes.
Though The Miz's run on Dancing with the Stars came to an end in the fall of 2021, his time on the dance competition will continue to be a major storyline on the current season of Miz & Mrs.
So, how long did the WWE superstar last on the show? Read on for a full breakdown of his DWTS experience, and to find out who actually won the Mirrorball Trophy.
How far did Mike "The Miz" Mizanin get on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30?
On Season 3 of Miz & Mrs., The Miz is getting ready to put on his dancing shoes to compete as a cast member on Dancing with the Stars. The 30th season commenced in September of 2021, and it wrapped up in late November.
During a Good Morning America announcement in September 2021, the reality-star-turned-wrestler's spot in the cast was confirmed. He competed on the ABC series alongside the likes of Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Kenya Moore, Suni Lee, and Christine Chiu.
The Miz was partnered up with Witney Carson, who has won the show once before. The dancing partners were consistently in the middle of the pack on DWTS. The highest score they received was a 34, which they got twice — once for their Argentine tango on Villains Night, and another time for their Paso Doble on Horror Night.
Though The Miz and Witney were improving with each dance, the two were eliminated on the Nov. 1 episode (which was Queen Night-themed).
The Miz was the seventh celebrity to get eliminated on Season 30, which means that he came in ninth place.
Who was the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 winner?
The Miz & Mrs. star may not have won the show, but another athlete did.
Basketball player Iman Shumpert, who is currently a free agent (and who has a show on E! called We Got Love Teyana & Iman) and his partner, Daniella Karagach, ended up winning Season 30.
Iman became the first basketball player to ever win the Mirrorball Trophy, and he beat YouTuber/dancer JoJo Siwa (partner Jenna Johnson) and Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby (partner Cheryl Burke) in the finale.
New episodes of Miz & Mrs. air on Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can also stream the first two seasons on Peacock.