How far did Mike "The Miz" Mizanin get on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30?

More than two years after Season 2 debuted, Miz and Mrs. finally returned for a third season on June 6. The USA Network reality series follows spouses and WWE stars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin (née Ouellet) as they navigate life as the parents of two young daughters, and as they take on various individual projects outside of the wrestling ring.

During the Season 3 premiere, viewers got to see the moment when The Miz told Maryse that he had been offered a spot to compete on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.