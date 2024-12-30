Thanos Is Some 'Squid Game' Viewers' Favorite Part About Season 2 Thanos is played by a pretty big South Korean celebrity. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 30 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

From his catchy nickname, to the nail polish clearly meant to symbolize the Infinity Stones, Thanos is one of the most memorable parts about Squid Game Season 2. But for those who just can't wait to watch all seven episodes, how far does Thanos get in Squid Game? And outside of the show, what actor actually plays Thanos?

He is the clear bad guy of the second season as far as the players go. He tries to intimidate multiple other players and flirts with others. But even though he is certainly threatening in many ways, Thanos also brings some much-needed comedic timing throughout what is otherwise a pretty dreary show. Maybe comedy wasn't why the actor who plays Thanos was cast in Squid Game, but it's certainly one thing that viewers love him for in the second season.

How far does Thanos get in 'Squid Game'?

Thanos, whose actual name in the series isn't totally clear, is a rapper who blew his money in a crypto investment that he blames one of the other players, Lee Myung-gi, for. He's in the games to earn back that money and then some, and now that Lee Myung-gi is also here, Thanos expects him to pay Thanos back with interest if he wins instead. Of course no one quite understands that this is a last man standing type of game, but we'll let that slide.

Despite Thaqnos linking up with some other unsavory characters during the games and playing dirty himself, he doesn't make it beyond Episode 6. During a bathroom brawl that the guards clearly wanted to happen, thanks to forks being handed out with meals, Lee Myung-gi fatally stabs Thanos. And even though Thanos wins viewers' hearts with his outlandish behavior and tendency to slip in and out of English, that's a series wrap on him.

Who is T.O.P., the Thanos actor in 'Squid Game'?

The actor who plays Thanos in Squid Game, Choi Seung-Hyun, known as T.O.P. in South Korea, is a real life rapper who was once in the K-pop group BIGBANG. However, prior to being cast in Squid Game, T.O.P. faced some criticism that left his career as a music artist in limbo. He got into trouble with marijuana, which caused T.O.P.'s career as a singer to sort of crumble.

When he was arrested in 2017 for using the drug, which is illegal in South Korea, T.O.P. released a statement, according to the Korea Herald. "I have no excuses and deserve any kind of punishment," T.O.P. said at the time in his statement. "I feel very regretful and fearful for having left an irreparable scar in everyone's hearts, including our members, my agency, friends and family. I will reflect on my wrongdoing over and over again. Once more, I apologize for not being able to apologize to everyone personally."

Despite the positive fan reaction to T.O.P. in Squid Game, it looks like his damaged reputation in South Korea continues to follow him. He was rumored to have been absent from all plans for promotion with other cast members. In November 2024, Korea Joong-Ang Daily reported that he was not named as one of the participants in a news conference at the time, and he has since been absent from other promotional appearances.