Serious or Unserious, the "How I Love Being a Woman" TikTok Trend Highlights the Realities of Womanhood

The original audio — which has been used more than 71,000 times — was created by TikTok user @starlingblue. It combines a scene from Netflix's Anne With an E — which is based on L. M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables book series — with Hozier's song "Would That I" from his 2019 album "Wasteland, Baby!"

Said TikTok user created the audio to highlight her favorite female characters in film. Now, women are putting their own spin on the audio.