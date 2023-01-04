The Internet Has Strong Suspicions About the 'I Am Innocent' Videos on TikTok
We may use TikTok to watch funny dances and memes, but there's a heavier side to the platform as well where people talk about serious issues. TikTok has also been used to discuss racial discourse, gender issues, and even spooky government conspiracy theories concerning the existence of giants. It can be difficult to discern fact from fiction, but TikTok is certainly no stranger to hosting topics that are more alarming than Wednesday Addams's dance on the Netflix series.
That being said, a new series of TikToks has certainly been grabbing people's attention. An account called @.i.am.innocent aka NOTAMURDERER has been making the rounds. The videos on this account feature a young woman, identified as Melissa in the videos, trying to clear her name of a vicious crime. While the subject matter certainly sounds urgent, people on the internet are formulating theories about the legitimacy of the videos. Here's what we know so far about "I Am Innocent" on TikTok.
.i.am.innocent has been making the rounds on TikTok.
As of this writing, Melissa only has three videos on her account. Her first TikTok was posted on Dec. 21, 2022, in which she attempts to present her side of a harrowing story.
In the TikTok, she states, "Hi, my name is Melissa and I'm a junior in high school and I've recently been accused of murdering my brother."
She goes on to say, "I would like to come on [TikTok] and spread the truth about how this did not happen because I know there's been a lot of false information being spread on the news. I am innocent."
Her subsequent videos shed more light on the overall situation. In one TikTok, she speaks publicly against the advice of her lawyer in stating that she was at a friend's house at the time of the murder. She also reveals that she is pleading her innocence in court after refusing a settlement.
While the situation seems to be quite dire for Melissa, people have expressed their doubts in the comments about whether or not these videos are real. Many people believe that the TikToks are part of a skit or a school project.
"I'm guessing this is for a poly sci class or a mock trial and they're going to use this as some sort of evidence," one user commented.
Others voice their agreement, believing that the videos give off "mock trial vibes."
Nevertheless, the videos have certainly kicked off quite the conversation on TikTok. As of this writing, each of Melissa's videos has several million views, with thousands of viewers debating their legitimacy in the comments.
It should also be noted that another account seems to serve as the antithesis of Melissa's content. The account @.i.am.guilty aka MURDERER features a young man named Daniel, who is also fighting accusations about killing Melissa's brother.
In his videos, Daniel attempts to argue both his and Melissa's innocence. He even takes it a step further by replying to comments in other videos as he tries to establish an alibi for the alleged murder.
If this really does end up being a school project, you've got to admire these students' dedication to their classes.