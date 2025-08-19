Chris Pratt Offered Praise for RFK Jr., But How Are The Two of Them Related? Chris Pratt's comments about RFK Jr. have been turning heads. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 19 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since taking over the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has defunded research into vaccines and worked to change the way healthcare works in America. Those changes have been controversial, especially around vaccines, and RFK's turn from the Democratic Party into Trump's cabinet has led to plenty of criticism.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, though, Chris Pratt had nothing but warm things to say about RFK Jr. As it turns out, those remarks were based at least in part on a personal relationship, because the two of them have family connections. Here's what we know about how they're related.



How is Chris Pratt related to RFK Jr.?

Pratt is related to RFK Jr. through his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, is one of RFK Jr.'s cousins. As he explained to Maher, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has “spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe.” “I really got along with him well. I think he’s great. I think he’s funny. I like him. I love him," he continued.

Chris Pratt didn't want to talk about RFK's political views.

Although the actor spent time praising RFK Jr.'s personality, he didn't want to wade into questions about his political views. “I’m not in politics, obviously, but there’s a certain level to this in Hollywood, because Hollywood in itself is a political institution," he explained. “I’ve seen how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are, and you can go, ‘Wow, that is pure fiction.’"

"So hundreds of thousands or millions of people are being fed that. And I’m not there to defend myself, nor am I going to jump in and be mired in this story," Pratt continued. “So my little bit of experience, I’ve been able to see how the person that you are can be sometimes in stark contrast to the person that your enemy is saying that you are. And in politics, you inherit enemies."

Chris Pratt defends extended family member Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:



“He’s funny, he’s wonderful. I love him…[But] when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.” pic.twitter.com/F9zrmapV6C — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2025

In the end, Pratt seemed to suggest that he wasn't sure what to believe about RFK Jr. but added that he hasn't talked to him much about politics. “I’m not gonna pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true,” the actor explained. “I just kind of assume that none of them are, and, for the most part, I wish him well. There’s certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way — like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food.”