Mikey Has a Long List of Felonies on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

When Chelsea learns of Mikey's convictions in the Love During Lockup clip, she's shocked. Speaking in American Sign Language, she tells producers she had "no clue" about his offenses.

"We're talking about all the charges that Mikey has, and I'm like, 'Goddamn, how many felonies do you have, Mikey?'" Chelsea says. "I did not know that Mikey had been in prison more than once."