Is the Show Still Called 'Sister Wives' If There Aren't Any Sister Wives Left?

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody apparently saw Robyn more than the other three wives which he claims was because she never traveled. In a February 2021 conversation with ET Online, Kody shared that Robyn never had to quarantine so Kody was over there more often. He also said his time over there was "boring" because of his "small children." Sorry it isn't super fun raising your kids! Perhaps don't have 18 of them?