According to a Rumor, Joe Exotic Agreed to Feature in 'Tiger King' for Free

If you've already seen Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, you're probably aware of how self-proclaimed animal rights activist Carole Baskin succeeded in extracting a whopping $1 million from Joe Exotic in 2013 following a trademark violation lawsuit.

What many fans are still unsure of is how much each cast member is worth, and how much they made by appearing in Tiger King. We set out to investigate: who profited the most from the Netflix series?