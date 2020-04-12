The New 'Tiger King' Episode Is Here, and It's Wild

The New 'Tiger King' Episode Is Here, and It's WildBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Just in time for Easter, Netflix has blessed us with a new episode of The Tiger King. After we binged all seven insane episodes of the docuseries on Neftlix, we then obsessively googled all of our lingering questions. Like, what happened to Kelci "Saff" Saffery and did they get a new arm? Did Carole Baskin kill her husband? Is the GW Zoo still around? Did John Finlay ever get a new pair of teeth? And now, we have one more episode that will answer questions and (of course) raise more.
It all started with a new interview with Joe Exotic from jail. Netflix posted it to their Twitter account and fans wondered if this meant more Tiger King was coming.
Soon after Jeff Lowe announced on Cameo that a new episode of Tiger King was coming.
And then, finally, at long last, on April 9, Netflix announced all the details for the new Tiger King episode.
When does the new Tiger King come out?
The bonus episode of The Tiger King came out April 12 on Netflix. The episode is titled "The Tiger King and I." Here's the episode description from Netflix: "In this aftershow, Joel McHale talks with Jeff, Saff, Erik, and more to get their reactions to the series, their portrayals, and their new fame." Joel says, "[The episode is] eye-opening and, hopefully, funny."
Who's in the new episode of The Tiger King?
Joel interviews Rick Kirkham, Saff, John Finlay, John Reinke, Erik Cowie, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, and Joshua Dial. We won't spoil anything, but just know that a few new accusations pop up, as well as more details about the way Joe treated people (and animals). If you were hoping Joe's portrayal was just an exaggeration, unfortunately, the real Joe is probably even worse than we had imagined.
Is Carole Baskin coming back to Netflix?
A representative for Carole told Entertainment Weekly, "Unfortunately, Baskin will not be a part of the eighth installment. We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked." Carole has made it clear how upset she is with how Netflix portrayed her. But don't worry — more on Carole is coming soon. The Investigation Discovery series Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic is in the works. The network told EW, "Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big-cat circus."
The network added, "Is she a selfless crusader and protecter of animals who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking — except for one man — and that man is the center of ID's upcoming investigative series."
A series about Carole that's a bit more favorable is coming, too. It'll be starring SNL's Kate McKinnon.
One thing is for sure: The Tiger King's story is far from over.