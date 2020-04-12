The New 'Tiger King' Episode Is Here, and It's Wild

It all started with a new interview with Joe Exotic from jail. Netflix posted it to their Twitter account and fans wondered if this meant more Tiger King was coming.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ

And then, finally, at long last, on April 9, Netflix announced all the details for the new Tiger King episode.

The bonus episode of The Tiger King came out April 12 on Netflix. The episode is titled "The Tiger King and I." Here's the episode description from Netflix: "In this aftershow, Joel McHale talks with Jeff, Saff, Erik, and more to get their reactions to the series, their portrayals, and their new fame." Joel says, "[The episode is] eye-opening and, hopefully, funny."

Joel interviews Rick Kirkham, Saff, John Finlay, John Reinke, Erik Cowie, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, and Joshua Dial. We won't spoil anything, but just know that a few new accusations pop up, as well as more details about the way Joe treated people (and animals). If you were hoping Joe's portrayal was just an exaggeration, unfortunately, the real Joe is probably even worse than we had imagined.

Is Carole Baskin coming back to Netflix?

A representative for Carole told Entertainment Weekly, "Unfortunately, Baskin will not be a part of the eighth installment. We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked." Carole has made it clear how upset she is with how Netflix portrayed her. But don't worry — more on Carole is coming soon. The Investigation Discovery series Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic is in the works. The network told EW, "Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big-cat circus."

The network added, "Is she a selfless crusader and protecter of animals who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking — except for one man — and that man is the center of ID's upcoming investigative series."

A series about Carole that's a bit more favorable is coming, too. It'll be starring SNL's Kate McKinnon.